Tanzania: Kenyan Envoy's Plane to Mkapa Funeral Forced to Turn Midair

28 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam — A plane carrying President Uhuru Kenyatta's envoy to President Mkapa's funeral was on Tuesday July 28 forced to turn mid-air in Monduli Tanzania.

This was announced by Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, saying the plane had, however, arrived in Nairobi safely.

Speaking at the National farewell on July 28, 2020 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam Prof Kabudi said the Kenyan envoy were among those who expected to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the funeral.

"We were expected to have with us the special envoy representing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Senator Samuel Losuron Poghisio, Majority Leader of the Kenyan Senate, but we have received information that his plane forced to turn mid-air in Monduli" said Professor Kabudi while introducing some of guests attending the service to represent their country.

He added: The information we have is that the plane is expected to land safely in Nairobi" Prof Kabudi told the thousands who had gathered at the national stadium.

Prof Kabudi also said they were expecting to have Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi who had delayed to reach Dar es Salaam due to bad weather condition.

Related Stories

Clerics stress wisdom at ex-leader's requiem

Kenyatta, Odinga, Kibaki mourn Benjamin Mkapa

President Kenyatta declares three days of mourning in Kenya to honour Benjamin Mkapa

EAC mourns champion of regional integration, peace

Mkapa, who ruled Tanzania for two terms from 1995 to 2005, died Thursday night aged 81 in a Dar es Salaam hospital over heart arrest.

The national farewell service for late Benjamin Mkapa conducted at the Uhuru Stadium before his body was transported to his home village of Lupaso in Masasi district, Mtwara for burial scheduled for Wednesday.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.