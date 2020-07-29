Tanzania: Kenyan Envoy's Plane to Mkapa Funeral Forced to Turn Midair

Dar es Salaam — A plane carrying President Uhuru Kenyatta's envoy to President Mkapa's funeral was on Tuesday July 28 forced to turn mid-air in Monduli Tanzania.

This was announced by Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, saying the plane had, however, arrived in Nairobi safely.

Speaking at the National farewell on July 28, 2020 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam Prof Kabudi said the Kenyan envoy were among those who expected to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the funeral.

"We were expected to have with us the special envoy representing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Senator Samuel Losuron Poghisio, Majority Leader of the Kenyan Senate, but we have received information that his plane forced to turn mid-air in Monduli" said Professor Kabudi while introducing some of guests attending the service to represent their country.

He added: The information we have is that the plane is expected to land safely in Nairobi" Prof Kabudi told the thousands who had gathered at the national stadium.

Prof Kabudi also said they were expecting to have Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi who had delayed to reach Dar es Salaam due to bad weather condition.

Related Stories

Clerics stress wisdom at ex-leader's requiem

Kenyatta, Odinga, Kibaki mourn Benjamin Mkapa

President Kenyatta declares three days of mourning in Kenya to honour Benjamin Mkapa

EAC mourns champion of regional integration, peace

Mkapa, who ruled Tanzania for two terms from 1995 to 2005, died Thursday night aged 81 in a Dar es Salaam hospital over heart arrest.

The national farewell service for late Benjamin Mkapa conducted at the Uhuru Stadium before his body was transported to his home village of Lupaso in Masasi district, Mtwara for burial scheduled for Wednesday.