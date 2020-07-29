Tanzania: Chadema Claim They Were 'Denied Entry At Mkapa Funeral'

28 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania opposition party, Chadema, has claimed that their top officials were denied entry to the Uhuru Stadium to pay their last respect to the fallen former President Benjamini Mkapa.

President Magufuli led thousands of Dar es Salaam residents, international dignitaries at the funeral service which was preceded by a requiem mass at St Immaculate, before the body was transported to Masasi on a military plane.

In a statement issued by Chadema on Tuesday July 28, claimed that their top officials were barred from entering the stadium for unknown reasons.

The statement signed by head of communications Tumaini Makene claims the officials were blocked by the police from attending national farewell service after they arrived at the stadium gate.

The officials included Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Deputy Chairman (Mainland) Tundu Lissu and Secretary General John Mnyika.

Others who were with the top officials include Elders Wing chairman Mr Hashim Jumaa Issa, members of party's Central Committee Esther Bulaya and Suzan Kiwanga and other members from the 10 zones.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday evening urged all mourners to be at the stadium by 0800Hrs.

Chadema's party officials say they arrived at the stadium gate at 0900Hrs an hour with the early proceedings almost underway

Mr Mkapa, died Thursday night aged 81 in a Dar es Salaam hospital of cardiac arrest, after having been earlier on diagnosed with malaria on Wednesday.

His body arrived at his home village of Lupaso in Masasi district, Mtwara where is scheduled to be buried on Wednesday July 29.

