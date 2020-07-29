Ghana: Coaches Hail Decision

Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu has welcome government decision to ease restriction partially to allow the team to start camping after a four month break due to coronavirus.

The female U-17 team was on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Having brushed aside Liberia in the second round of qualifiers, the team booked a date with Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers before the lockdown.

However, FIFA has set September as the month for the return of the qualifiers, allowing government to ease restrictions on football, although to only a few national teams.

"I am so happy and glad that the President has given us the green light to start camping towards our last hurdle," Baba Nuhu told the GFA's communication team.

"I gave out several exercises during the restriction period to all the players who were in camp before the break. My technical team and I did this in a bid to keep them active. I am glad that now we can regroup as a team to fine-tune our preparations," he added.

Captain of the team, Basira Alhassan is confident the team will be ready for the game against Nigeria.

"The entire team is very happy about our coming back to the field. I believe together we will be able to put the team in a very good shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria."

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi also expressed excitement over the decision to allow them start camping ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Basigi who had to break camp because of the pandemic, was still in touch with his players through video training sessions, but insists it is better having the team back in camp.

"I am elated that finally the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has eased the restrictions for us to begin camping."

"During the lockdown, I engaged the players individually to monitor their training via video recordings just to make sure their endurance level is not compromised. Now that we are to resume camping, I believe at least those exercises will help boost the teamwork quickly," he added.

Captain of the team, Justice Ama Tweneboah thanked government for allowing the team back to camp.

The Black Princesses will continue their FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup qualifiers in September.