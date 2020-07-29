Angola: Huíla Maps Out Vulnerable, Environmental Risk Areas

Lubango — A project to map out areas vulnerable to environmental risks and draw up a plan to mitigate the effect is expected to be implemented this year in the municipalities of Quilengues, Caluquembe, Chicomba and Caconda, southern Huila province, two years after approval by the local government.

The initiative of the Provincial Department of Environment and Solid Waste Management of Huila, also aims to raise awareness among local communities so that natural resources are exploited in a sustainable way, with actions linked to the preservation of the environment.

The project was disclosed on Monday by the head of the Community Services Department of the institution, Milagre Muchinene.

Speaking to Angop, Muchinene said the project is budgeted at over 100 million Kwanzas, and has been under study since 2019 and was sent to the government in May for approval and execution, but due to Covid-19 the activities were paralyzed.