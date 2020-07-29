Angola: Sudanese Ambassador Praises Cooperation With Angola

28 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ambassador of Sudan to Angola, Khalid Mohamed Fahal, Tuesday expressed to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, his Government's appreciation for the "excellent relations of friendship and cooperation" between the two African countries.

The diplomat was speaking to the press at the end of an audience with the Angolan Head of State, to whom he presented farewell greetings, at the end of his 4-year mission in Angola.

"I leave Angola with good memories and will continue to enjoy the friendship and good relations with the Angolans", expressed the Sudanese diplomat in brief statements to journalists.

Sudan, like Angola, is part of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an organisation created in 1994 with the aim of resolving peace and security issues in that part of the African continent.

