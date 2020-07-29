Somalia: Govt Secures U.S.$25 Million Grant to Fight COVID-19

28 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia is set to benefit from 25.1 million U.S. dollars grant from the African Development bank to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lender said the government will use the funds to carry out three interlinked responses to the pandemic that will enhance the health system, safeguard livelihoods and social protection, and support labor force productivity and economic activity.

"It is the first time the Bank is leveraging the Regional Operation Envelope resources for a Budget Support Operation. This approach was pertinent to ensure that Somalia has adequate resources to contain the spread of the disease in its territory and limit cross-border impacts that pose serious risks for health, social and economic development for the Horn of Africa sub-region," said Acting Bank Director General for East Africa, Nnenna Nwabufo.

The horn of African nation has so far recorded 3196 cases 1543 recoveries while the number of fatalities still stands at 93.

The horn of African nation with a fragile health system has recently seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, which were first registered in the country in March.

