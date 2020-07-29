Cameroon: Economic Growth Re-Launch - Government-Private Sector Brainstorm On Measures

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute chaired a video conference between government and the President of the Cameroon Employers' Union (GICAM).

Government and enterprises of the private sector have engaged in consultation sessions in order to brainstorm on ways of re-launching the economic growth that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The consultation sessions which Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute described while chairing a video conference with GICAM President on July 28, 2020, fall in line with the permanent dialogue between the public and private sectors.

The Prime Minister during his opening statement said the consultations aim at identifying measures likely to be taken in the fiscal domain in particular in order to seek more ways of accompanying the private sector. The Monday July 27 consultation, the Prime Minister said, came on the heels of his discussions with the President of GICAM, Célestin Tawamba on July 22, 2020. He disclosed that during the discussions, Mr Tawamba said the fiscal control measures the government intends to resume after they were suspended by the Head of State, Paul Biya within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, would be worrying to the members of GICAM. Mr Tawamba therefore called for economic measures that are more adapted to the constraints imposed by COVID-19. During the July 22 discussions, Prime Minister Dion Ngute further said, the President of GICAM presented an analysis of the economic situation of Cameroon, as well as the results of the second evaluation GICAM carried out in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic on Cameroonian enterprises. The GICAM President, he said, concluded that the current fiscal measures constituted a hurdle to the re-launch of the economy.

After his opening statement, Prime Minister Dion Ngute gave the floor to the President of GICAM, Célestin Tawamba. The overall objective of the consultations according to information from the Prime Minister's Office, is to strengthen dialogue between the public and private sectors in fiscal matters in order to improve on the effectiveness of measures likely to be taken in view of re-launching economic growth and employment in Cameroon. In specific terms, the consultation sessions seek to gather grievances of the private enterprises in fiscal matters, proposals for reforms from the private sector, evaluate the opportunities, weaknesses and the pertinence of envisaged solutions in force and current social, economic and security constraints. The consultation sessions are also fora to present the various fiscal instruments adopted by government to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the Cameroonian economy.