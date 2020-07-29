Zimbabwe: Zim Dollar Value Plummets Again

28 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The local Zimbabwean dollar has continued to lose value against the United States dollar following Tuesday's foreign currency exchange auction with the official exchange rate now standing at ZWL$76.7596 from last week's ZWL$72.1470.

An update released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe following today's auction revealed that a total US$14.3 million was allotted from the 228 bids received.

According to RBZ, the highest bid was ZWL$82.0000 while the lowest stood at ZWL$70.0000.

The average weighted rate was therefore ZWL$76.7596

A total of the 228 bids were received with 55 disqualified accumulating a total amount of US$20.3 million.

Raw materials stood at US$7.7 million of the allotted amounts whilst machinery and equipment stood at US$3 million.

The retail and distribution sector received US$957 000, consumables including spares, tyres, and electricals gobbled US$670 000, pharmaceuticals and chemicals US$648 000.

Services loans, dividends and dis-investments was allocated US$760 000, paper and packaging US$350 000 and Fuel, Electricity and Gas received US$224 000.

The RBZ says bids that were not eligible in terms of the priority list were disqualified including those with insufficient FCA balances whilst some were allotted on a pro rata basis.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.