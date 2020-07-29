Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi in Tanzania for Mkapa Funeral

28 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

VP Kembo Mohadi left the country this morning to attend the funeral of former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa who died on Thursday at Dar es Salaam Hospital where he had been admitted for an undisclosed illness.

Deputy chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet who is also Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba confirmed VP Mohadi's trip to Tanzania.

Mr Mkapa became Tanzania's president following the country's first multi-party election in 1995 and went on to lead the country up to 2005.

He is credited for boosting tax collections, instituting austerity measures to curb wasteful expenditure and opening doors to foreign investors.

His reforms were welcomed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund and partly resulted in the cancellation of Tanzania's foreign debts.

Tanzania and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations, which backdate to the years of the liberation struggle.

