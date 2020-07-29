Sudan: Two Members of Sovereign Council Meet Delegation of Social Components of Eastern Sudan

28 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The two members of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Al-Din Kabashi and Mohammed Al-Faki Suleiman met with the delegation of the social components of eastern Sudan in the presence of the Ministers of Justice and Defense, and discussed with them the Eastern Sudan's issues.

The Secretary-General of the Northern Entity in Kassala State, Prof. Ali Hassan, noted in a press statement that the meeting was held at the invitation of the Sovereign Council to deliberate on the situation in eastern Sudan, indicating that it was agreed that there would be a meeting after the blessed Eid Al-Adha holidays for all social components to discuss East Sudan's issues with the participation of all with transparency, frankness and courage to find a satisfactory solutions to all issues of concern to the people of eastern Sudan.

On his part, Ahmed Hamad Abusin, beholder (Nazer) of Al-Shukriya tribe affirmed that the meeting dealt with issues of the East and reached an understandings on all dimensions of difference of opinion, pointing to the agreement of the components of eastern Sudan to sit after the Eid holidays to discuss all issues of concern to the people of eastern Sudan through consultations, dialogue and inclusive opinion to reach the desired goals and objectives.

