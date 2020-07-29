Sudan: Hamdouk Chairs First Meeting of High Follow Up Committee for GERD File

28 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The High Committee for the Follow up of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam held today its first meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullha Hamdouk, in the presence of the committee's members, the ministers of the Cabinet Affairs, Justices, Foreign Affairs, Irrigation and Water Resources, the Director of the General Intelligence Organ, and the General Director of the Intelligence.

The meeting has reviewed the Sudan's negotiation position during the previous stage and the current stage, which was sponsored by the African Union, emphasizing integrity of the Sudan's stance in terms of preservation of its interests.

The meeting has discussed the step of unilateral filling by Ethiopia and its impact on Sudan and the track of negotiations in the future.

The meeting has approved the Sudan's request for the postponement of the negotiations for a week to start next Monday 3 August in order to complete the internal consultation on this important file, and the continuation of negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.