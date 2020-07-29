Nigeria: School Resumption - Lagos Charges Teachers to Adopt Innovative Strategies

The Lagos State Ministry of Education recently organised a virtual training for public school teachers and stakeholders in the sector ahead of schools resumption on August 3, 2020.

The move was aimed at strengthening their capacity while also preparing them ahead of post-COVID-19 and integrating strategies to enhance teaching and learning.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the training was designed to develop teachers' competencies, as well as inform them on best practices towards managing challenges posed on the education sector by COVID-19.

According to her, "this seminar will prepare the teachers ahead of resumption, updating them with trending facts to upscale their teaching skills towards managing the children for better performances in academics."

She said the theme of the webinar, 'Mitigating Strategies against Erosion in the Education Sector', became imperative in view of the current global crisis and the need for stakeholders in the sector to stay safe, sane and healthy during this period.

Adefisayo acknowledged the state government's efforts towards reducing the spread of the virus and seeking lasting solutions to the pandemic, adding that with students' long stay at home and closure of schools for such a long period of time, students are likely to be faced with challenges ranging from hunger, sexual abuse, domestic violence, emotional, social and psychological vices.

"This necessitated the urgent need to prepare the minds of teachers to adapt to the demands of the new normal by empowering them on possible ways of dealing with the students, extending love and assuring them that this phase cannot hinder their bright future."

The training focused on three key dimensions with emphasis on 'Graphology: An Essential Tool in Predictive Learning, Effective Communication for Developing', 'Maintaining an All-round Stable Learner and most importantly Child's Right', 'Laws (Where to Find Help for the Unstable Learner).

The commissioner affirmed that each session was facilitated by well-seasoned and experienced professionals in child development. "The objective is to remain relevant and productive during the post-COVID era, hence the urgent need to equip our teachers with necessary skills to face and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic become imperative."

She appealed to the participants to be innovative and maximise the opportunity for the effective running of the sector.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja expressed optimism that the webinar will enable stakeholders discover new methods of relating with students and think of what to do to survive the new normal.

She urged participants and teachers to utilise opportunities derived from the three-day training programme, as the state will not relent in its commitment to the improved standard of teaching and learning outcomes.