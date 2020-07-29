Nigeria: Dare Assures Stakeholders Sports Industry Policy Will Accelerate Investments in the Sector

A new dawn beckons for the Nigerian sports with the presentation of the new Sports Industry Policy to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Speaking while receiving the draft of the National Sports Industry Policy, Mr Dare said the policy would accelerate sports development and add value to the talents of our sports men and women.

The minister described it as a milestone, with the capacity to change the face of the running of sports business in Nigeria.

While congratulating members of the steering committee of the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG), the minister praised the policy validation committee and the National Sport Industry Policy Drafting Committee, the relevant MDAs, and ministries for their commitment in bringing the draft into reality.

" On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I congratulate all members of the committee for this giant stride, your commitment, dedication and doggedness to bring this draft sports policy to reality. Your efforts are highly appreciated.

Dare further described the policy as a new dawn that will drive the process of moving sports away from being recreational to business.

"I recall the opportunity I had during the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, to chair its Sports Industry Business Roundtable Session. The session featured various speakers from all sectors emphasizing the challenges in developing sports as a viable business sector capable of attracting investments and delivering returns to investors. This gave birth to setting up various groups to review our 2009 Sports Policy which no doubt is now obsolete.

"However, this draft of the National Sports Industry Policy is a review of the 2009 and 2018 editions and the exercise is principally intended to update the norms and values in the sports industry in achieving the mandate, vision and mission of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in line with international best practices. Most importantly is to inject a business model into our sports development.

"It is important to note that this reviewed National Sports Industry Policy will proffer solutions to four key issues: 3 I (s) and I(p) that will take sports to the next level - Infrastructure, Investment, Incentives and policy."

The Minister also commended the Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda, the Co-chairman, Mr Ufot Udeme and other members of the committee for their valuable contributions towards the drafting of the new National Sport Industry Policy

The National Sports Industry Policy will be unveiled to the general public and the National Council of Sports for comments and feedbacks before it would be officially presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for final approval.