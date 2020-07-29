Zimbabwe: U.S. Summons Zim Ambassador Over Chinamasa 'Thug' Insult On Nichols

28 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The U.S. government has summoned Zimbabwean ambassador to that country, Innocent Mutembwa following Zanu PF acting spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa's insults and threats to expel US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols.

The new developments could further strain tense relations between the former allies.

Addressing a press conference in Harare Monday, Chinamasa branded ambassador Nichols a thug, accusing him of meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

Zanu PF also accused Nichols of sponsoring planned July 31 protests by the opposition and local civic groups.

Chinamasa said Nichols and a "coterie of gangsters" should stop "mobilising and funding disturbances, coordinating violence and training insurgency. Our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders."

"Diplomats should not behave like thugs, and Brian Nichols is a thug," he said.

But in a message posted on Twitter Tuesday, US assistant secretary of state Tibor Nagy said they had summoned Mutembwa to explain Chinamasa's 'offensive' utterances.

"Comments from Zanu PF - while sadly not surprising - are offensive. We have summoned ambassador of Zimbabwe to explain," Nagy wrote.

The row between the US and its troubled former ally follows criticism from the superpower and other western powers of last week's arrests on opposition politician and organiser of the #31July protests Jacob Ngarivhume and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The two outspoken government critics have been accused of inciting the nation to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

They are currently languishing in remand prison awaiting trial on August 7.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.