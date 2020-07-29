Ghana: Three National Teams to Commence Camping

Government has given clearance for the resumption of football for two national teams, namely the Black Princesses (female U-20) and Black Maidens (female U-17).

The national U-17 male team, the Black Starlets, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will also commence camping for an impending assignment.

They are to commence preparation for their respective upcoming championship but under strict observance of safety protocols outlined for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in Sunday's update on the Coronavirus pandemic by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The president said "Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September.

"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19. All other teams and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice," the president said in his statement.

But with the ease of the restriction applicable to only the aforementioned teams, they are expected to commence camping for their assignment scheduled for September 2020.

The Black Maidens are scheduled to be involved in a World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria.

The Black Princesses' will also engage Guinea-Bissau in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier over two legs while the Black Starlets continue with preparations for an upcoming WAFU Championship slated for Benin in September.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica will now come off from January 20-February 6, 2021.

FIFA has, however, announced that the U-17 Women's World Cup in India will come off from February 17 to March 7, 2021.