Ghana: Ablekuma West MP Presents Items to Constituency

The Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has presented medical equipment to the Dansoman Polyclinic and Personal Protective Equipment to four Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the constituency.

At the Dansoman Polyclinic, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful donated examination and head lights for theatre purposes, pulse oximeter, a printer and other office stationery, including chairs, note books and pens to management of the clinic.

Receiving the equipment, Dr Felicia Anderson, the doctor in charge of the Dansoman Polyclinic, on behalf of management expressed their appreciation and called for the support of government in completing their extended health facility.

For each of the four schools, the Communications Minister donated a number of hand sanitisers and face masks to all final year students, in addition to sanitary towels for female students.

The schools visited were Saint Margaret Mary Senior High Technical School, His Majesty SHS, 7 Great Princes Academy, and the Ebenezer SHS.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful encouraged final year students to give off their best despite the era of the coronavirus pandemic and excel in their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), indicating that, with the training they have received in their various schools, she was optimistic they would pass.

"If you take your dreams and education seriously, there is nothing you cannot do as long as you put your mind to it," she said.

"The world is waiting for you as young adults to also make your path and leave that impression and do your best for the development of the country", she added.

According to the Ablekuma West MP, the government recognises education as pivotal in the country's human and national development, and has therefore made efforts to solidify the education sector through its policies.

"This government put great effort and has prioritised education as one of its key areas of intervention in the life of this country and its development," she noted.