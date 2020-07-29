Ghana: Let's Not Lower Our Guard in the Fight Against COVID-19

opinion

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday ushered the country into the second phase of the fight against the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

As a result, he has eased restrictions covering worshipping in churches, attendance at entertainment sites, transportation, football activities among others.

The lifting of the latest restrictions is in addition to those that were earlier lifted in the first phase of the fight against the pandemic.

In easing the restrictions, the President acknowledged that the country was gradually moving on the path to defeat COVID-19 and urged all to continue to wear face masks and maintain enhanced hygiene protocols.

"As I have said before, the phased opening of our country puts individual obligation and responsibility on each of us, which means that we must continue to remain vigilant and respect the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing, and social distancing protocol that have become part and parcel of our daily routine. We dare not ruin the successes we have chalked over the period.

"As we work towards defeating this virus, we should reject completely those who perpetrate falsehood, thereby, creating fear and panic and call them out when they do. Truth would always triumph over lies," he said.

The Ghanaian Times is delighted that the country appears to be heading in the right direction with regard to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This is because the disease has been causing a lot of havoc across the world but available data indicate that the country is on the path to curbing the spread of the disease.

"A closer look at the data indicate that the country is steadily on the path towards limiting and containing the virus and, ultimately, defeating it.

"The figure to look out for is the number of active cases and when I delivered update 13, the number of active cases that is, those who as of June 27, 2020 had the virus, stood at 4,245, but as of midnight July 24, nearly a month later, the number of active cases in Ghana stands at 3,307," he said.

The data speaks for itself and it is obvious that the active cases are going down and therefore we must be doing something right.

It is against this backdrop that we encourage all Ghanaians to continue to strictly observe the health protocols in order to keep the disease at bay.

It is regrettable that with all the public education and effort being made by majority of Ghanaians to prevent the spread of the disease, many others, have just refused to adhere to the safety protocols.

We remind Ghanaians once again that there is no vaccine for the disease and it is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that the disease is contained and possibly defeated.