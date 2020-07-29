Nigeria: AIB Explains Why Osinbajo's Chopper Crash-Landed

28 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released its final report on the helicopter crash involving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which occurred at Kabba, Kogi state in February 2019, saying that the accident occurred because the pilot lacked landing technique.

The Agusta Westland 139 chopper with registration number 5N-CML owned and operated by Caverton Helicopters Limited crash-landed at Kabba stadium.

The chopper had on board Osinbajo and 11 others including the crew members.

The Vice President was scheduled to flag off the distribution of Trader's Money to market women in Kogi state.

AIB Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akin Olateru released the report on Tuesday and three others involving Aero Contractors and Ilorin International Aviation College.

The Commissioner noted that the helicopter crew initially sighted the football field before losing visual contact with the ground and the external surrounding.

According to him, at exactly 1:43 pm, the helicopter experienced a hard landing on the right main landing gear and rolled over.

All the occupants were evacuated unhurt.

Listing the causal factors, Olateru blamed the incident on misjudgment of distance by the crewmembers, inappropriate landing techniques and non-adherence to the landing process.

He also said the helicopter operator failed to conduct risk assessment of the landing preparedness.

However, the Commissioner said 11 days after the crash, the bureau issued two interim safety recommendations in its interim report to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Caverton.

The other three reports were two incidents involving Ilorin Aviation College at the Ilorin International Airport and Aero Contractor Port Harcourt- Lagos flight, which experienced smoke on board.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.