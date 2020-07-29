Nigeria: Bauchi Governor Speaks On Dogara's Defection, Debunks Allegations of Corruption By Former Speaker

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Tuesday evening, debunked all the allegations levelled against him by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The governor debunked the allegations while answering questions from Government House reporters shortly after receiving in audience, communities from Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency who paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed who said despite the allegations by the federal lawmaker he did not hold malice against him (Dogara), explained that he joined politics not to make money, but to serve the electorate through good representation.

According to him, "I am highly emotional and with the sense of fulfillment and appreciation to the electorate of Bauchi, especially Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro without any interventions they brought their leaders in front of Government House Bauchi to affirm their loyalty and readiness to continue in the movement we have started in PDP irrespective of what happened with regards to the defection of our brother, Honorable Yakubu Dogara."

"Yes his defection is regrettable development, it is unfortunate because he is a young man that we love him so much, but he decided to come to show his true colour as a fabricator of lies against my person who has helped him to reconnect and capture his mandate as a member of the Federal House of Representatives after he was denied opportunity by the former Governor."

"Look at the contracts Dogara awarded in his constituency, the amount is beyond expectations, but look at the road project we awarded in Burga and the amount budgeted for the project."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the plans for the security breach in the constituency, Governor Mohammed warned that, the state government will take action against those involved.

The Governor who expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit, reassured them of his administration's desire to ensure their safety at all times in addition to the provision of social amenities.

" I must appreciate you for what you did to me in 2019 general election, the votes I scored is more than that of Yakubu Dogara, it shows that you participated fully in my election."

"I am doing politics not for money but for my people, I have never disrespected Yakubu Dogara despite the allegations."

The governor who regretted the defection of Dogara, wished him well in his future political ambition and endeavours.

"I want to assure the leadership of PDP in Nigeria that Bauchi is still in PDP, as a point of responsibility of leadership, we will not allow any security breach. Yakubu Dogara is free to actualize his ambition, even try to be bigger than what he is now or trying to run away from some fears."

"He will continue to be my brother, but I think he should think that, all what he is doing now is not good for him."

The leadership of the PDP in his constituency, who led the communities on the solidarity visit, said the visit was to reaffirm their support and loyalty to the governor.

The PDP leaders assured Governor Mohammed that despite Dogara's defection, they were in full support of his administration.