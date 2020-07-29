South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Western Cape Dam Levels

press release

Western Cape water storage stable

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) wishes to update citizens about the latest water situation in the Western Cape Province. The Western Cape Hydrological report of today 27 July suggests stable dam storage week on week.

Sputnik Ratau, DWS National Spokesperson said the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) which comprises of the 6 largest dams in the Western Cape is currently standing at 77,56% as compared to 77,08% at the same time last week. The Clanwilliam Dam located on the West Coast is the only dam that has seen an over 5% increase this week.

Ratau further states that it is encouraging to see some dams hitting the 100% mark and they include the Eikenhof and Stettynskloof dams. The improved dam storage can be attributed to persistent heavy rainfalls experienced during the month of July.

There is an anticipated increase in water use as the economic zones are being opened following the reduction of the levels of lockdown from five to three. "For this reason, water users are urged to continue with water-saving initiatives", says Ratau

To further enhance water supply in the Breede Valley area, DWS is currently rehabilitating the Kwaggaskloof Dam. The project is set to create much needed job opportunities for the locals during the construction phase, whilst providing sustainable water supply to the agricultural community in that region "Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"