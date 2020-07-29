Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - Truth Touchstone of Mkapa's Presidency

TODAY, our former head of state, the late Benjamin William Mkapa (12 November 1938 - 24 July 2020) will be laid to rest.

His state funeral in Lupaso, Masasi in Southern Tanzania, offers me and fellow Tanzanians a chance to remember his legacy and celebrate his life.

This said, however, finding the right words to mark the passing of Ben Mkapa, the son of Tanzania and Africa is difficult especially when it comes to his stature and numerous ways in which he sets a shining example of the kind of a faithful leader on our continent, an area with too few.

Indeed challenging because Mkapa was an individual both with character and sincere devotion to our nation, I regard him as an honest, decent man who was always respectful, thoughtful, and fair-minded. He is someone with whom Tanzanians are proud to have been served by, a man respected for his integrity and for his determination. Many will miss him dearly.

A man with global standing which led him to receiving about ten various degree awards, honoris causa degrees in law, civil law, education, and letters granded from Japan, Kenya, Uganda, United Kingdom, Ghana, Lesotho, USA and Tanzania. But I have taken courage and would wish to pen something in honour of Mkapa.

So my column this day is therefore dedicated to this great man by looking at his doctrine of truth and transparency as one of his anchors- touchstones during his time in office for one decade from 1995 to 2005. For me this legacy shall loom large in the Tanzania national psyche for a long time.

Beyond Tanzania, I see this legacy continuing to command reverence for many years to come, not only in Tanzania but from all quarters of East Africa, Africa and many quarters of the globe. Since his death, many have spoken louder and clear about this man, Benjamin William Mkapa, who contributed a great deal to this country.

Almost everything I read and hear shows that the nation will miss this giant diplomat, whose keen ability to cut through the fog, the nonsense, the superficial, and get to the real issues can not and shall never be hidden and matched.

On truth and transparency, Mkapa knew that these were key ways to address both developmental failures and democratic deficits of his time. So he decided to stand for the values, in my view, for one major purpose; to ensure that corruption and inefficiency are addressed.

Indeed truth and transparency summarises who this man was. He made it clear that the truth he stood for was rarely pure and never simple. Like his namesake Benjamin Franklin (1706 -1790), one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, truth was important in that, it was better to slip with foot than tongue.

Mkapa made sure during his leadership that truth prevails and was not tempered with, because it is something incontrovertible, malice may attack it and ignorance may deride it, but, in the end, there it is, said Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill (1874 - 1965) the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945.

And addressing corruption during his term was critical for he wanted, in turn development initiatives, those he inherited from President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and all those which were introduced during his tenure (1995-2005) produce greater and more visible results.

In my view, despite the challenges, especially as the call for truth and transparency focused on the then rapidly emerging citizen-led and multi-stakeholder initiatives, by and large Mkapa was successful. Talking of transparency, the common assumption that greater transparency generates greater accountability was at the heart of Mkapa.

Like in the days of Barack Hussein Obama- the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transparency was the touchstone of Mkapa's presidency. The man spoke the truth and encouraged transparency in governance because it is a value which breeds legitimacy.

No wonder why, efforts by the fifth government under President John Joseph Magufuli we see today, for example transparency in areas of natural resources, initiatives such as the extractive industries have tended to focus on making revenues from natural resources, first secured and secondly made more transparent, often through multi-stakeholder agreements and review, is clearly a continuation of Mkapa's doctrine.

And I have reasons to make this proposal. We saw, during his time, an increased state and institutional responsiveness. Well, corruption did go away completely, but it was slowly lowered before it picked up again at some point. Likewise Mkapa's philosophy helped in building new democratic spaces for citizen engagement.

There was a clear empowerment of local voices and the tone of the parliament was made clear - better budget utilization and better delivery of services. For Mkapa's truth and transparency, there was no flinching and no thought of giving in. He did not shy away from speaking uncomfortable truths.

He simply stood up for what he believed in. By ensuring greater transparency and accountability, we saw, during his time, improved policy making and delivery, increased citizen participation and empowerment and more inclusive representation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is truth and transparency which also paved way in his political front especially during the mediation efforts in Kenya, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. We all make mistakes. That is who we are. But let's keep Mkapa's doctrine of truth and transparency in our daily political arena.

Let's embrace it for it is this doctrine which helped Mkapa contribute to making a better Tanzania that shaped our history, that defined our destiny 1995-2005). My hope and prayer is that as we continue to mourn Mkapa's passing, we will also be reminded of the task ahead of us as a nation.

And the task is this; let us work together to preserve Mkapa's memory and legacy so that future generations never forget his contributions to the political philosophy, culture and literature of Tanzania and his personal contributions to statesmanship.

Cheers!

Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics Specialist and Anti-Corruption Consultant St John's University of Tanzania Dodoma, Tanzania Email Addresses: arsebahene2@ yahoo.co.uk, alfredsebahene@gmail.com Mobile: 0767 233 9971261000002