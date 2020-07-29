South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Gauteng Water Consumers to Reduce Water Use As Vaal Dam Continues to Be Constrained As It Declines Week-On-Week.

press release

Vaal dam levels under stress, DWS calls for reduction in water use

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng urges water consumers to reduce water use to a bare minimum as the Vaal Dam continues to be constrained as it declines week-on-week.

A major dam in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), the Vaal Dam dipped to even lower levels this week when it declined from last week's 43.4% to 42.6% this week. This indicates that the dam has been hovering under stress for some time, a situation which is now worsened by the dry-winter season.

The Grootdraai Dam continues to stand firm at 81.4%. This is however down from the 82.4% at which it stood last week. Both these levels are healthier when compared to the 66.8% the dam was at during the same period last year.

On a third consecutive week floating at 93.9%, the Sterkfontein Dam located in Free State sits in a strong position. During the same week last year, the levels of the dam were lesser at 92.4%

The Bloemhof Dam, which is floating firmly at 99.5%, has seen an upswing this week as it increased from 99.3% last week and looks set to rise to the full capacity of 101.4% it saw last year at the same time.

In a grim state that continues to raise anxiety, the Mohale Dam in Lesotho presently sits at a shrivelling 8.0%, recording a fall from last week's levels of 8.5%. The dam has been in a concerning state ever since last year during the same week when it was at 33.2%

With its levels slipping further down weekly, the Katse Dam, which is also located in Lesotho, is in dire straits this week. The dam declined from 31.6% last week to 31.0% this week. If the levels of the dam are anything to go by, it looks set to remain in a critical state for some time to come.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Water South Africa Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Integrated Vaal River System declined from 63.7% last week to the present 63.3%. The system remains lesser when compared to the 69.5% at which it stood at the same period in the preceding year. The IVRS consists of 14 dams that are vital to a number of provinces.

The Department of Water and Sanitation warns that the drop in dam levels could spell a serious situation if water consumers do not heed the call to use water cautiously during this dry-winter season. Of critical importance, the levels of the Vaal Dam are reaching critical levels week-on-week and this requires everyone to save water as much as possible.

Calling on the public's civic duty to ensure sustained water supply, the Department stresses the importance of responding timeously to leaks and wastages to minimise losses.