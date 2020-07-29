Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointment

MONROVIA, July 29-President George Weah on late Tuesday made three appointments in government awaiting confirmation by the Liberian senate, Executive Mansion statement said.

Those are appointed are, Mrs. Ruth Coker Collins, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Public Affairs, Madam Pauletta Cece Wie, Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs and madam Regina Sokan Teah, Director General, Cooperative Development Agency-CDA.

Madam Famatta Russeller goes as Deputy Director for Administration at the CDA while Ms. Daybah Johnson, becomes member of the board of Directors at Arcelor Mittal, replacing the late Dr. Gonsahn Mattaldi.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.