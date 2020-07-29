Zimbabwe: Youths Call for Sanctions Removal

28 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A local development oriented youth organisation, Volunteer Troops for Sustainable Development, has added its voice to growing calls for the removal of sanctions imposed on the country by some Western countries, saying the era of bullying tactics was no longer compatible with modern international trends of engagement.

In a statement, the organisation's national co-ordinator Mr Taurai Kundishaya expressed concern that the United States was trying to justify

its action by pretending to be upholding human rights when it was flouting the rights of ordinary people, particularly during this time when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The sanctions imposed by the US are killing people each and every day, especially now when nations across the world are busy fighting Covid-19," he said.

"Those nations that had sanctions imposed on them such as Zimbabwe are finding it difficult to mobilise resources to fight the pandemic because of these embargoes, which need to be lifted unconditionally.

"This is an abuse of other people's rights by the US and we reserve the right to approach the United Nations Human Rights Council to complain about this."

Mr Kundishaya said there was need for all nations to take a firm stand for the United Nations Security Council to act on the US.

He urged other permanent members of the UNSC to call the US to order so that developing countries that have been on the receiving end of its bullying attitude, get an opportunity to develop.

Mr Kundishaya said it was ironic the US was more concerned about human rights issues in other countries while conveniently ignoring the gross human rights violations being committed within its borders.

