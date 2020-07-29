Zimbabwe: Gweru Tightens Water Rationing

Gweru City Council is tightening its water rationing schedule, amid revelations that its alternative water source, Amapongobwe, is at 17 percent full.

Gweru introduced the water rationing schedule early this year citing dwindling water levels at the city supply dam, Gwenoro.

The local authority had to use a Government grant and devolution funds to revamp Amapongobwe as the alternative water source.

In an interview yesterday, Gweru City spokesperson, Ms Vimbai Chingwaramuse, said water levels at Amapongobwe were now at 17 percent.

"Gwenoro is now at 37 percent and Amapongobwe, which had become our alternative source, is now at 17 percent," she said. "What is means is that we will re-visit our water rationing schedule and see how we can save water. We urge residents and all stakeholders to use water responsibly."

Since the introduction of water rationing, some suburbs in high lying areas have gone for months without running water.

The city was once hit by typhoid, which claimed over 10 lives as residents turned to unsafe water sources.

Gweru Mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe, said the local authority was working on a programme to resuscitate broken down boreholes to augment the water supplies.

"To save the water situation, we introduced the water rationing programme and we are also working on a budget to resuscitate all the city boreholes that have broken down," he said.