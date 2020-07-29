Zimbabwe: Parly Adjourns Business to August 25

28 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Parliament has adjourned business to August 25 to allow for disinfection of the premises after some members of Parliament and staff had tested positive to Covid-19.

Today 11 members attended the session where Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister who is also the leader of the House, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi moved a motion to adjourn the House.

"Earlier this week we have had some of the honourable Members as well as some staff members testing positive for Covid-19 and in view of that, after consulting both Parliament administration and His Excellency, we decided that we have to adjourn the House for the purposes of housekeeping, disinfection and also monitoring the trends in the pandemic to the 25th of August this year.

"So I move that we adjourn the House to the 25th of August, 2020," he said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Cde Tsitsi Gezi informed the house of the death of Kwekwe Central Member of Parliament, Mr Masango Matambanadzo.

The members observed a minute of silence in respect of the late legislator.

