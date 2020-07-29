Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Council Orders Job Sikhala to Stop Illegal Industrial Construction

29 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The Chitungwiza Town Council has ordered MDC vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala to stop constructing an illegal industrial structure he is carrying out without required authorisation.

Sikhala who is also the MP for Zengeza West is reported to be constructing an illegal industrial structure opposite the administration offices of Chitungwiza municipality in Zengeza 2.

However, the Chitungwiza acting town clerk, Tonderai Kasu in a letter addressed to Sikhala said the legislator is contravening the Regional, Town and City Planning Act.

"It appears to the Chitungwiza Municipality that development is being carried out in contravention of the Regional, Town and City Planning Act," the town clerk's letter to Sikhala reads.

"Construction of a building without adequate paperwork attesting to the fact that you are in lawful occupation of the said piece of land. Failure to comply with adequate public safety measures.

"Now, therefore, take note that you and your associates are hereby ordered to immediately take the following steps; Discontinue forthwith any development and construction works on land concerned or any use of the said land. To vacate and restore the said open space to its original state.

"Further, be warned that failure to comply with this order is a criminal offence and any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the enforcement order shall be guilty of an offence to a fine or imprisonment."

The order is set to come to effect on 17 August 2020 unless Sikhala appeals against the order.

