South Africa: Nation Records 190 More Covid-19 Deaths

South Africa has recorded fewer than 10 000 new COVID-19 cases for two days in a row, for the first time in almost a month.

On Tuesday, the country registered 7 232 new infections, 112 fewer than the previous day.

This brings the number of people officially diagnosed with Coronavirus in the country to 459 761.

Gauteng accounts for 35.8% of the positive cases and remains the only province that has surpassed the 100 000 mark.

To date, the country's economic hub has had 164 584 infections, followed by the Western Cape (92 983), Eastern Cape (75 067) and KwaZulu-Natal (68 101).

Free State has 18 134 cases, North West 17 791, Mpumalanga 11 552, Limpopo 7 502, Northern Cape 3 997, while 50 cases are yet to be allocated.

The death toll has climbed to 7 257 after 190 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Of the new deaths, 62 are from KwaZulu-Natal, 55 from Gauteng, 49 from the Western Cape, 13 from the North West and 11 from the Eastern Cape.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 830 635, while 287 313 people have recovered to date.

Also, the statistics show that women represent a vast majority of total infections.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 264 176 of those infected with COVID-19 are female, 192 480 are males, while 3 105 are unknown.

Globally, there are now 16 341 920 COVID-19 cases and 650 805 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.