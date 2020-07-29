Zimbabwe: Two Gold Panners Die As Illegal Kwekwe Mine Collapses

29 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two artisanal miners died in Mbizo, Kwekwe Tuesday after an illegal gold mine they were prospecting collapsed on them.

Another miner, who survived the collapse, was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital but escaped before he could be treated.

Police confirmed the incident saying five illegal miners Monday night entered the illegal mine and started to prospect for gold in Mbizo 15, a high-density suburb in gold-rich Kwekwe city.

"We can confirm the death of two artisanal miners who were prospecting for gold in Mbizo 15. We understand one was injured and was referred to Kwekwe General Hospital where we have gathered that he escaped before receiving treatment," Midlands Police provincial spokesperson Joel Goko said.

A local resident told NewZimbabwe.com other panners tried to rescue their colleagues after the collapse, but they managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the police.

"We were shocked to wake up and find two people dead after the shaft they were working on had collapsed. We saw two artisanal miners pulling out their dead colleagues. After they finally pulled out the one who had been injured they then fled from the scene before the police had arrived," a source said.

A Kwekwe-based human rights activist Nkosilathi Moyo said it was shocking people had been reduced to such levels of desperation for survival.

"It's shocking to see people being reduced to such levels of desperation and prospecting for gold in residential areas. The main reason is that people are starving in their homes, and the only viable option is to prospect for gold. We are calling on the government to assist the vulnerable by providing safety nets so that we will not have such needless loss of lives," Moyo said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.