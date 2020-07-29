South Africa: Business Sees Long and Hard Road for SA's Economic Recovery

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Business for SA has warned that the country's economic recovery could take two years or longer because the economy was already weak at the start of 2020 and before the highly contagious virus was imported.

The recovery of SA's fragile economy will be a long and hard slog once the Covid-19 pandemic has either stabilised or run its course.

It will take a minimum of two years for SA's economy to recover to levels seen before the start of the Covid-19 related lockdown in March 2020, the latest modelling exercise by Business for SA (B4SA) has shown.

B4SA is made up of Business Unity SA and the Black Business Council and was formed to support the government's health and economic response to the Covid-19 crisis.

B4SA has warned that the recovery of SA's economy could take longer than two years because the domestic economy was already weak at the start of 2020 - a period before the highly contagious virus was imported into the country.

At the time, economists were worried about low business and investor confidence, the government's inertia over the implementation of structural reforms, and sustained power cuts that would hobble economic growth. Despite these worrying threats to...

