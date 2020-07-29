South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Eight-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Abducted

29 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for the half-brother of an eight-year-old girl following her disappearance on Monday afternoon, 27 July 2020, at Zangoma village in Shipungu Section. He was reportedly last seen on this day walking with the child and the matter was only reported to the police yesterday.

The child, Mabareki Carlifonia Molamodi, pictured below, was reportedly left with a caregiver, who is also a family member as her mother is said to be working on one of the farms in the area. The child was left by the caregiver for a few minutes when she allegedly went to fetch water to bath her, but when she returned, the child was nowhere to be found.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the child was seen in the company of her half-brother, Fanuel Makhubele, walking to the nearby shop. He later reportedly told some community members that the child was abducted by unknown men traveling in a Toyota Quantum.

Fanuel Makhubele is now being sought by the police to come and shed more light on the whereabouts of the child. Both his cellphones have since been off.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed the District Commissioner to urgently establish a Task team and conduct an intense search operation. "As we continue fighting crimes perpetrated against women and children, an incident like this requires a speedy reaction from everyone. I therefore call on community members to assist the police in this search operation," concluded General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information about Fanuel Makhubele and/or the eight year old child is urgently requested to contact Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.