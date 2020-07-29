South Africa: Minister Nxesi Discharged From Hospital

29 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The Minister was discharged from the Pretoria hospital on Tuesday evening.

Minister Nxesi was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring on 21 July 2020.

He had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 on 17 July 2020. He had gone into self-quarantine.

Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers.

The Minister, together with his family, have thanked South Africans for their well wishes during his hospitalisation.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said: "We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery. We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.