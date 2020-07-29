South Africa: Minister Nxesi Discharged From Hospital

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The Minister was discharged from the Pretoria hospital on Tuesday evening.

Minister Nxesi was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring on 21 July 2020.

He had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 on 17 July 2020. He had gone into self-quarantine.

Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers.

The Minister, together with his family, have thanked South Africans for their well wishes during his hospitalisation.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said: "We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery. We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences."