Tanzania: Mkwasa Labels Coach Eymael As 'Arrogant'

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa labeled sacked Head Coach Luc Eymael as arrogant and disrespectful.

On Monday, Yanga sacked embattled Belgian coach allegedly for racist remarks and disrespect to Tanzanians and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Speaking for the first time after Yanga announced the sacking of Eymael, Mkwasa said the trainer's actions were an act of misconduct and not polite.

"Abusive language was part of his (Eymael) life, those things were not known outside but I think everyone has figured out what kind of person he was," said Mkwasa.

Mkwasa admitted that he had a fallen out with the fired trainer, saying he refrained to hear advises from his subordinates and was always using abusive language against them.

Mkwasa did not accompany the team to Morogoro and Iringa for their two Mainland Premier League fixtures against Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli respectively.

Speaking yesterday, Mkwasa said before they left for the two away fixtures, Eymael had already claimed that he get no help from Mkwasa as such he (Eymael) opted that it was either Mkwasa go with the team and he remain or he go with the team and Mkwasa remain in Dar es Salaam.

"For the interest of the club and to avoid causing uncertainties, I chose to step aside and let them go to honour the two matches. That is how it was," opened up Mkwasa.

Moreover, Mkwasa said that the decision to fire him (Eymael) was perfect, insisting that he used to say abusive language to players during training sessions only that it was not brought to the public attention.

"Even during games, he used to insult players as well as match officials and on several occasions, we were preventing him to do that in order to save him from being fined," revealed Mkwasa.

He further pointed out that with what has happened, it surely indicates that Eymael was not suitable to coach a big club like Yanga.

"Football is always a fair game as such; There was no need for him to insult players, Yanga fans and the whole public. "My contract with Yanga is due to end next month and thereafter, I will decide which way to go but now, I cannot accept to work as an Assistant Coach," Mkwasa said.

He continued: "Initially, I agreed to work as Assistant Coach because I wanted to learn other coaching tactics from him but later, I realised that I made a bad decision, otherwise, I could have just stayed at home had I known his behavior."