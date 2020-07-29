Sudan: Majority of Sudan States Record No New Covid-19 Cases

Sudan on Tuesday announced that 14 out of the country's 18 states recorded no new cases of COVID-19, and that even in the national capital Khartoum, new cases reportedly dwindled significantly. But the government warned people should maintain the stern measures the government applied for yet three weeks to come to avoid recurrence of the pandemic peak.

Professor Sidiq Tawer, the chairman of the High Emergency Health Committee, told the official news agency SUNA that his committee listened to a report by the Ministry of Health stating drops in new cases and steady return to normalcy in the health situation.

"The report has indicated an improvement in the situation in a number of states during the last few weeks. It showed that 14 states are now free of any new case for the last two weeks. The report has also indicated a lower infection in the national capital during the same period of time. This is thanks to the huge efforts that have been exerted by the Medical cadre in different locations and by the health emergency committees in the states in particular" he stated.

Professor Sidiq, member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council underlined that his committee would like to stress the need for complying with the health directives during the Eid time which could be a period of transmission of COVID-19 during the Eid prayers performance or while exchanging greetings and congratulations during the Eid.

He said the committee would like to underline the need to maintain the preventive measures adopted so far for yet three weeks more. "This is to ensure the return of health situation to normal and to ensure no recurrence of the pandemic once again."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following is the full text of the statement:

The High Emergency Health Committee would like to congratulate the Sudanese people and the entire Muslim nation on the occasion of the Holy Bairam Eid and prayer to Allah the Almighty for many happy returns and would like to express its hope that the humanity overcomes the pandemic COVID-19.

And within its regular performance the Committee was briefed during its last meeting No 73, on the 27th of July 2020, on the general epidemic situation when the Ministry of Health presented its briefing. The report has indicated an improvement in the situation in a number of states during the last few weeks. It showed that 14 states are now free of any new case for the last two weeks. The report has also indicated a lower infection in the national capital during the same period of time. This is thanks to the huge efforts that have been exerted by the Medical cadre in different locations and by the Health emergency committees in the states in particular

The committee would like to stress the need for complying with the health directives during the Eid time which could be a period of transmission of COVID-19 during the Eid prayers performance or while exchanging greeting and congratulation during the Eid.

The committee would like to underline the need to maintain the preventive measures adopted so far for yet other three weeks. This is to ensure the return of health situation to normal and t to ensure no recurrence of the pandemic once again

As to citizens returning home, the committee has approved the requirement of obtaining a certified laboratory certificate stamped by the Sudanese embassy in the said country certifying negative test result or that three weeks have elapsed if the result was positive.