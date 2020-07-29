South Africa: Bloemspruit Police Station Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

29 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Community of Bloemspruit in Mangaung Metro is advised that the police station is closed due to a Covid-19 related incident after a member tested positive for the virus.

The Community Service Centre will temporarily operate from the Sonskyn satellite police station in Phase 6; Mangaung and there will be a caravan placed in front of the Bloemspruit police station.

The following numbers can be used to report any emergencies:

Station Commander, Brig Fothoane: 082 372 4200

Visible Policing Commander, Col Sepeesa: 082 370 9435.

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure so as to inhibit the spread of the virus and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

The Community will be informed once the station is operational.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

