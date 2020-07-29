South Africa: SAA Rescue Plan to Be Implemented but Big Questions Still Hang Over Funding for the Airline

analysis

Most of the conditions for implementing SAA's business rescue plan - including how the restructuring of the airline will be funded - have been met, the airline's business rescue practitioners have declared. There isn't any indication yet about how the government will raise more than R10bn to fund SAA's urgent cash needs.

The SAA business rescue practitioners have moved to finalise and implement a plan to restructure the state-owned airline, even though there isn't yet a firm decision by the government on how SAA's urgent funding requirements will be met.

The rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, informed SAA creditors on Tuesday 28 July that most of the conditions for implementing the business rescue plan - including how the state-owned airline will be funded - have been met.

This means that the rescue plan "has come into operation", paving the way for Dongwana and Matuson to conclude the retrenchment of 2,600 SAA workers, cut unprofitable international and regional routes to five and 19 respectively. The pair will also reduce the number of SAA's aircraft fleet to 26 from 44 after returning small, narrow and wide-body planes to aircraft lessors.

The implementation of the rescue plan has been bedevilled by...