South Africa: Your Body, Your Choice? Sexual and Reproductive Human Rights Get Sidelined During the Pandemic

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

During lockdown, some facilities saw safe termination of pregnancy as an elective procedure and, as a means of preventing congestion in hospitals, cancelled their pregnancy termination services.

The right to maintain personal bodily autonomy; the right to have children or not to have children; the right to parent your children in safe and sustainable communities. This is reproductive justice - a term first conceptualised by SisterSong Women of Colour Reproductive Justice Collective in 1994. The concept has since been adopted by countless civil society organisations, fast becoming a global movement.

On 23 July, South African civil society groups held an open dialogue and discussion on the impact of Covid-19 on sex workers, clinical providers of contraception and abortion services, and LGBTQIA+ health services.

"I do not think any of us, wherever we are in the world, could have anticipated the impact that Covid-19 would have on the people that we serve," says Sharon Cox from the Triangle Project, a human rights organisation that provides direct services to LGBTQIA+ people in the form of psychosocial and health services.

Cox says the organisation's greatest demand has been on nutrition and therapeutic services, especially from people who, under lockdown, lived with family members...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.