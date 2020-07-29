Kenya: FKF Presidential Aspirant Wants August Polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential hopeful Tom Onyango Alila has called for the body's much-anticipated polls to be held in August.

Alila, who previously served as FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) representative for Nyanza North region, added that the polls were long overdue and should be held before the kick-off of leagues expected to take place in September.

FKF's county and national polls have twice been nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) in the past seven months.

Alila also requested candidates aspiring for the presidency and various NEC positions to hit the ground running by soliciting for votes from the delegates.

"Candidates should venture into a vote hunting mission among the 96 delegates who are known to all of us engaging in sideshows and press wars," he said.

"Delegates should not be viewed or misconstrued as voting machines where they will be expected to vote blindly based on the camp the candidate belongs to. They need to be respected by candidates seeking the votes through their vision and mission for football in Kenya."

Alila has also asked Mwendwa to convene an urgent stakeholder meeting to discuss and come up with a fresh electoral code that will ensure free and fair elections.

He's also urged FKF's Electoral Board to review the electoral code so that candidates are not locked out.