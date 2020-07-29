Nigeria: Sallah - Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

The federal government has declared Thursday and Friday, July 30 and 31, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

This is coming as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised dignitaries and VIPs to ensure compliance with the airports' protocols for their safety and that of other passengers during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration of public holidays on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians - both at home and abroad - on the occasion.

"He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

According to the statement, Aregbosola assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

He "emphasised that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potentials of the country."

The General Manager in charge of Public Affairs at FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, made the appeal in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos.

Yakubu said that the authority would no longer tolerate the harassment of protocol officers by VIPs at the airport.

She said: "We will also like to re-state that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport - except if they are travelling alongside their principals, as only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

"Also, dignitaries and VIPs are enjoined to please ensure compliance with the airports' protocols for their safety and that of others."