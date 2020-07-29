Kenya: Gor, AFC Need Betsafe Clearance Over Betking Deal

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have to seek approval from commercial partner BetSafe so as to engage with league sponsors BetKing.

These two Kenyan Premier League teams recently penned a jersey sponsorship deal worth a cumulative Sh100 million each year for three years with gaming firm BetSafe.

Later on, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa agreed on a Sh1.2 billion five-year deal with a rival betting firm namely BetKing as the top-flight league's title sponsors.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa further explained that all Kenyan Premier League clubs will have to don jerseys with the BetKing Premier League logo on the sleeves, thus bringing the possibility of a clash with the likes of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who will have the BetSafe logo on their chest.

"The contract between BetSafe and these two clubs is about industry exclusivity," explained Tom Bwana, BetSafe's public relations and partner manager.

"The management of both these clubs know they cannot enter into an agreement with another betting company. If a competitor comes on board, they have to notify us and there will probably be a window of discussion."

Bwana also indicated that BetSafe might not have a problem with the two clubs donning the BetKing logo on their sleeves.

"We are here to develop football. If the (BetKing) Premier Logo is on the sleeves, we can have to talk about that. There was once the SportPesa Premier League, and we now hear of the Betway Cup, it is a sign that the game is growing."

Each Kenyan Premier League will receive at least Sh8 million plus 20 balls each year as part of the BetKing deal. Already Sh500,000 has been disbursed by FKF to the clubs.

