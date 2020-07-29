Kenya: AFC Leopards Ace Leaves Slovak Side

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Yusuf Mainge has left Slovak top-tier side FK Pohronie after the end of his loan deal from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards.

Mainge, an enterprising fullback, joined Pohronie mid-last year on a one-year loan deal from Ingwe and the two parties have agreed not to extend the agreement after it expired in June.

"I take this opportunity to thank the players of FK Pohronie, management, technical bench and the fans for the good times.I wish you all the best next season," Mainge posted on his official page.

Taking this opportunity to thank FK Pohronie for the chance they gave me during my time in Slovakia and to wish them all the best in the new campaign.

A new chapter awaits. pic.twitter.com/wbBQ7o9lN3

- Yusuf Mainge (@MaingeYusuf) July 28, 2020

The Harambee Stars trialist also confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"My loan deal ended and we opted not to renew or extend it. I am still contracted to AFC Leopards, but I am not sure where I will play next season. I am keen to continue my adventure in Europe but as it is at the moment I have to wait and see how things pan out," he said.

Mainge has been called to the senior national team, Harambee Stars several times, but is yet to get a cap. He is however a regular for the Kenya U-23 side.

