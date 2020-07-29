Kenya: 6 Kirinyaga Police Officers Isolated After Prisoner Gets Covid-19

Six police officers in Kirinyaga County, who came into contact with a convict infected with Covid-19, have been put into self-quarantine.

The officers based at Kianyaga Police Station have been instructed to stay at home until it is established that they are negative.

Kirinyaga East police boss Antony Wanjuu said samples were collected and taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Nairobi for analysis.

While noting that law enforcers are taking the virus seriously, Mr Wanjuu said the station took measures to ensure everyone's safety.

The infected man was at the police station before he was taken to Kerugoya GK Prison, after a Gichugu court found him guilty of having illicit brew

Immediately after public health officers revealed his health status, he was placed in a separate cell and later taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital isolation ward for treatment.

Mr Wanjuu said the man had been in prison for two months and will start his sentence as soon he recovers.