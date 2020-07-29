Kenya: New Teams Sign Up for Kisumu League

Even with the uncertainty that hangs over a possible return to sport events in the country this year due to Covid-19, more new teams are registering to compete in this season's Kisumu Classic Basketball League (KCBL).

Until last season, the league which has been in existence since 2014 was referred to as Kisumu County Basketball League, the organisers say they opted to change the name to accommodate teams from other counties.

New teams that have registered for the season which was supposed to kick-off in April are Majaji Suns, Kisumu Shooting Stars and Andaki Basketball Club, all from Kisumu County. Andaki return after missing out in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Homa Bay's Mawego Technical Training Institute and Onjiko Boys High School have also confirmed participation.

"We want to keep our house in order, get the players details and make player cards so that when everything comes back to normal we will be ready for the season. We also anticipate more teams to confirm participation," said Brian Lusaga who is KCBL's director.

He confirmed the exit of two teams - Wilcats and Mbale. Fifteen teams across Nyanza and Western region took part in last year's competition in which Kisumu All Stars were crowned champions.