Kenya: New Teams Sign Up for Kisumu League

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Even with the uncertainty that hangs over a possible return to sport events in the country this year due to Covid-19, more new teams are registering to compete in this season's Kisumu Classic Basketball League (KCBL).

Until last season, the league which has been in existence since 2014 was referred to as Kisumu County Basketball League, the organisers say they opted to change the name to accommodate teams from other counties.

New teams that have registered for the season which was supposed to kick-off in April are Majaji Suns, Kisumu Shooting Stars and Andaki Basketball Club, all from Kisumu County. Andaki return after missing out in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Homa Bay's Mawego Technical Training Institute and Onjiko Boys High School have also confirmed participation.

"We want to keep our house in order, get the players details and make player cards so that when everything comes back to normal we will be ready for the season. We also anticipate more teams to confirm participation," said Brian Lusaga who is KCBL's director.

He confirmed the exit of two teams - Wilcats and Mbale. Fifteen teams across Nyanza and Western region took part in last year's competition in which Kisumu All Stars were crowned champions.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.