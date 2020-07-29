Kenya: Two FKF Presidential Aspirants Blast Mwendwa Over County FAs

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential hopeful Twaha Mbarak has rubbished a warning letter by the federation's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno that also downplayed the registration of the Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA).

The Mombasa businessman has instead challenged Otieno and FKF president Nick Mwendwa not to 'panic' and instead follow the law on the registration of football branches.

"The purported FKF national officials have shown necessary panic by giving themselves powers that they don't have because their term of office ended on February 10, 2020," said Mbarak.

"(So) it is laughable for Mwendwa to refer to officials who were legitimately elected by clubs as non-members. Does it mean for one to be a legitimate FKF member he or she must be a Mwendwa sycophant?"

Mbarak also wondered why Otieno would laugh off the registration of an entity done by the registrar, who is a government official.

"Otieno must know that he is an employee of the federation and not Mwendwa's personal assistant."

"Some of the letters he writes are irrelevant, uncalled for and cause confusion to the good citizens who are complying with the rule of law which Mwendwa has failed, despite being in office for over four years now."

While provisionally registering the MCFA, Wasike ordered the new body's leadership to conduct elections within three months. She also tasked the association to review its constitution and ensure it is in line with the Kenya constitution 2010, and Sports Act 2013.

Another presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda has also thrown his back behind MCFA, saying the exercise is valid and in conformity with the Sports Act 2013.

Aduda who is also the Gor Mahia CEO, says all counties should emulate Mombasa as it is the regional associations which will apply admission as members of FKF then elect representatives to vote in the forthcoming polls.

"Registration of the county football association is within the law. Through the FKF constitution, the counties will then apply for admission as members of the federation. Its elected officials shall then exercise the right to nominate persons to be elected or vote in the presidential elections," said Aduda.