Liberia: FIB Gives to 4 Orphanages, Group of 77

A local charity, Future is Bright has distributed food among several orphanages, including members of the Group of 77, old folks at Vamuma House, and physically-challenged people, as a means of identifying with them during the 173rd Independence celebration.

Future is Bright is a newly established charity that has opened its doors to the public, putting smiles on faces of underprivileged children, old folks and other less-fortunate citizens from several communities in Montserrado County.

Items donated include rice, beans, vegetable oil, and cash.

The organization is being run by a group of Liberians who reside both here and abroad, putting resources together to buttress national government's efforts in tackling poverty and economic hardship faced by citizens.

Speaking to journalists following the distribution exercise in New Kaymah town, Soul Clinic, Paynesville, and at the Group of 77 in Central Monrovia, FIB coordinator in Liberia, Pastor Patience Sherman said, the vision was given birth by the chairman of the organization MoleekKpana, currently living in the United States.

Pastor Sherman said after Moleek realized that giving back to his country was cardinal, he immediately engaged few friends and they began putting their little resources together and bringing FIB into being.

"Our donation is not intended to run campaign for anyone, but to help the older people who can't afford to feed themselves", she said, adding, "we are aware that donations are all over the place but ours is different."

Institutions that benefited from the exercise include the Group of 77, old folks at Vamoma House, disable group, Era Supermarket, older folks at Kaymah town, and the Liberian Children Rescue and Educational Foundation orphanage in Bassa town, New Georgia Estate, respectively.

At the same time spokesperson Varmah Bobby Gray said FIB started with one person, who came up with an idea of helping citizens back home in Liberia in the midst of hardship and the devastating COVID-19.

"We believe in the future of this country, and we all are aware that this country has a bright future; this is why we name this organization Future is Bright"

Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77, regional coordinator SiafaGailor extolled FIB for taking time to identifying with them, noting that the donation shows that members of the Group of 77 have not been abandoned.

"We appreciate highly this gesture and it's our prayers that the leadership of this organization will continue the good work."

Mr. Gailor however, called on the organization to move beyond Montserrado, stressing, "we also want you to consider our members in various counties, because almost everything is happening here, and Montserrado alone is not Liberia."

By Lewis S. Teh -Editing by Jonathan Browne

