Liberia: CPP Storms Maryland County

The chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has presented its candidate for the December 8, 2020 midterm senatorial election to the people of Maryland County, southeast Liberia, asking them for their votes. Chairman Alexander B. Cummings named Eric WleaGiko, a son of Maryland County as the CPP’s senatorial candidate for the county.

Accompanied by Montserrado County Electoral District310 Representative YekehKolubah, Cummings defied deplorable roads leading to the southeast and arrived in the county on Friday, July 24, to a rousing welcome from citizens and supporters.

"Marylanders, you have seen what have come to you in those nine (9) and 12 years past; if you will stay here and elect these same people to power, who have not done anything for you, you will get the same thing again; because you can't be doing one thing over and over and expect different results", he told the citizens.

Mr. Cummings, who is also leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress - one of the four constituent parties of the CPP, said the Collaborating Parties have agreed unanimously to support Eric WleaGiko, as their candidate for the senate come December, indicating that the Liberty Party, Unity Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberians Party are not putting forth separate candidates for the senatorial race.

He said the best way to improving Maryland and the entire Liberia is by citizens making right choices at the ballot box in electing development-oriented leaders.

A native of the county himself, the CPP chairman stressed that Maryland County deserves better and that can be achieved if voters supported the CPP during the impending poll, adding, with Mr. Giko, the county can move forward.

The arrival of Mr. Cummings and his entourage in the county was greeted by cross-section of citizens, including partisans of the Collaboration Political Parties, market women, motorcyclists, traditional chiefs and elders from the three districts in Maryland, and among others.

The huge tuned out was colorful and later followed by special programs held in Cavalla Fish, Pullas, Wartiken, Native Webbo and Jacksonville Township, respectively in Harper, Electoral District #1, Maryland County.

Similar reception was also held in Pleebo, Electoral District # 2, at the Pleebo District Youth Center, followed by Karluway, Electoral Distric #3, with another huge turnout by citizens, celebrating the 173rd Independence anniversary of Liberia.

Speaking during tour of districts, towns, and villages by Mr. Cummings and his guests, traditional leaders and elders welcomed the CPP chairman and party to the county, the produced Liberia's 18th President, late William V.S. Tubman.

They described the visit to the county by Chairman Cummings amid celebrations of the July 26 Independence as a blessing.

In remarks, the CPP leader said though he is a son of Maryland County but his visit there was to identified with his people during the Independence Day festivities and formally introduce the senatorial candidate on the ticket of Collaboration Political Parties.

Also speaking, Representative YekehKoluba of Monsterrabo County District# 10 noted that the best way to hold the George Weah-led government to its promises is to elect someone like Mr. Giko to the Liberian Senate, stressing that he alone in the House of Representatives can't make the difference. "My people of Maryland County, we can make the difference when we are two or three persons in this government; because this government has failed you", Kolubah, a stern critic of this administration, noted.

"If you accept my request to elect Mr. Giko, he will join me to ask the government about some of the donors' funding that is coming into the Country. As you can see, the southeastern road conditions, it is very bad but who will talk for you; so if you want good roads in the southeastern part of Liberia, please join me to elect Mr. Giko", he pleaded.

Senatorial candidate Eric Giko, lauded Chairman Cummings and Representative Koluba as well as citizens and partisans for their support, demonstrated by the warm reception. He said the CPP could achieve a lot for the county if Marylanders joined hands and worked for their common good.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland-Editing by Jonathan Browne

