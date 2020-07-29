Liberia: Rep. Fallah Wins 6 Districts

28 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Ahead of midterm senatorial elections slated for December 8, 2020, Montserrado County Electoral District# 5 Representative Thomas Fallah, from the governing Coalition for Democratic Change has won six (6) electoral districts in primaries conducted by the CDC. Montserrado County, with a population over one million, has a total of 17 electoral districts.

Fallah is vying in the midterm senatorial poll to unseat incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon from the opposition Liberty Party, a constituent party of the four Collaborating Political Parties, CPP.

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change on July 22, 2020, began primaries for Montserrado, starting in Careysburg, District#1.

The incumbent lawmaker received 559 of the total votes, while his two contenders, dismiss Assistant Information Minister Samuel Worzie and Ishmael Sheriff, alias "Tamba the Mayonnaise", traded with 28 and 12 votes, respectively.

The CDC primaries will be conducted in all 17 districts, beginning with District One, but the current round of polls ended in District# 4 at the Omega Market, taking a break for the July 26 Independence Celebration.

However, the process saw contestants locked in heated debate for the Montserrado County top seat, outlining their competence and respective visions for the county.

At Mount Barclay public school In district# 2, out of a total of 1,500 ballots, Representative Fallah received 1,050 votes, while Samuel Worzie got 199, and Ishmael Sheriff, 39 votes, from 1,334 total votes cast.

.

In District# 3, Representative Fallah also beat his counterparts with 983 votes, while Samuel Worzie received 133 votes and Ishmael Sheriff got 47 votes, from a total of 1,199 votes cast, with invalid votes at 36.

In district# 4 (Omega Market) Fallah also swept the poll, receiving 727 votes, against Samuel Worzie's 87 votes, and comedian Ishmael Sheriff's 56 votes, respectively out of a total of 1,500 ballots.

Officials of the CDC primaries organizing committee headed by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee applauded delegates for exercising "true sense of patriotism" in the primaries and the party at large.

"We are carrying on these activities for our partisans' decision to be reflected, because we don't make decisions for them; they themselves have to elect their own candidate."

Justina Doe of electoral district# 2 said, the conduct of the primaries clearly demonstrated transparency in the selection process of the party. "I'm excited to have formed part of this process, and it is my hope that our decision will be respected", he said.

The CDC is ducking its heels into the ground to retake Montserrado, dubbed as its stronghold from opposition Senator Dillon, who won the seat with a landslide last year during a by-election.

By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne

