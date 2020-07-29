South Africa: Gauteng's Waterworks Community Reeling After Resident Starves to Death

analysis

According to residents, Thabiso Mokhele, who allegedly died from starvation, was not the first Lesotho national to meet a dire end in Waterworks near Lenasia during the lockdown. His death came as the community battles poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Thabo Matalingoane, 41, a friend of deceased Thabiso Mokhele, said he was distraught. Matalingoane said he tried to share whatever he could with his friend, but voiced his despair that his efforts had not been enough to keep his friend alive.

Mokhele's demise comes as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the world, and as this community continues to battle hunger, poverty and unemployment.

The community of Waterworks began with about 800 households. Over the past few years, the community has grown significantly as people took advantage of the EFF-sanctioned land grabs that have plagued the south of Johannesburg.

"Life is unbearable here. Things are out of control. When the train services resume, no train will be able to travel because the cables are stolen daily. Now they have started to dig even the underground cables because they have removed almost all the overhead cables," Fisusiko Mavundla, a community leader said.

This reporter came face to face with the theft and...