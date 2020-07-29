Liberia: 'Going to the Senate Will Give Me the Opportunity to Serve the County' - Rep. Edwin Snowe

Monrovia — Representative Edwin M. Snowe of Senjeh District Bomi County has told citizens of the county that he will contest for the seat of the Senate in the ensuing December 8, 2020 special senatorial election. His announcement comes three years in his tenure as Representative of the district.

Representative Edwin Snowe contested and won as Representative in Bomi during the 2017 Presidential and General elections. He contested and won while he was still a sitting lawmaker of District #6 Montserrado County.

With just three years in his tenure as a Bomi lawmaker, Snowe is eying a bigger catch which is to become a Senator for the people of Bomi County. As an elected Senator could give him a longer tenure than what he's currently serving. He believes going to the Senate will give him a bigger platform to serve Bomi County.

"Going to the Senate will give us the opportunity to serve the entire county. We announced our intention not because there are no other qualified men in this county but we come today because the citizens have asked us to take on this task.

"We have come to warn those aspirants that Senjeh District is a no go zone. If you know that you have done well in your district start with your district. Bomi is for everyone, I am a Liberian. There will be no divisive politics. People going around with tribal sentiment and cheap gossips will be given no space."

He has called on his supporters from the 2017 elections to "return to base" to embark on a massive campaign trail. "We will not attack anyone, we will run our campaign on what we have done. If anyone in this election can show me 25% of what I personally done for Bomi from my pocket I will abandon my ambition.

"I will deliver for my people, reconcile my people. This is a decision of the citizens and not about someone wanting power. This will not be an easy battle. My opponents will try to pollute your minds. Judge us for what we have done."

Chiefs and Elders Wants Snowe Abandon Ambition

In a letter recently reported in the media, a cross-session of citizens including chiefs, women and elder council of Senjeh District in Bomi County called on Representative Edwin M. Snowe (District #1, Bomi County) to cancel his plan, of contesting for a senatorial seat in the forthcoming midterm election.

The citizens, in communication to Rep. Snowe, said, he still has a three-year mandate of the people from District #1 and unfulfilled promises made to them during his campaign. They warned their lawmaker if he continues his quest, it will be a challenge and total disregard for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Please be reminded that you still have a mandate for the remaining three years for the people of Senjeh and campaign promises to be fulfilled. However, if you decide otherwise, your decision will be considered a challenge and a total disregard to the people of Senjeh District," the citizens including chiefs, women and elders warned Rep. Snowe.

In the letter, the citizens stated that they have been reliably informed of Rep. Snowe's desire to contest the 2020 senatorial election, evidenced by former Senator Lahai G. Lansana's open endorsement of his candidacy.

According to them, Rep. Snowe promised to improve education, women empowerment, healthcare delivery system and agriculture programs.

The work of Dissident

In his response to the communication Representative said, the communication was fake and it was the hand work of "dissidents" who attached signatures of chiefs to said document. According to him, 85% of chiefs whose signatures are on the said letter have denounced the communication.

"The letter circulated in the media attributed to our chiefs is a fake letter because our chiefs have said that letter did not come from them and they have issued disclaimer and I believe our chiefs and I know they are respectable people we know they were being manipulated," he said.

Post Views: 3