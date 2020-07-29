Liberia: 'Remain Hopeful, United, Determined to Build Liberia' - First Lady Clar Weah

29 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah is urging citizens to rekindle the spirit of national unity and determination in moving the country forward.

Mrs. Weah wants all Liberians put aside their differences and work together to address the current challenges confronting the nation in the interest of Liberia's growth and development.

The Liberian First Lady's plea was contained in a recorded Independence Day message to the nation as the country marked its 173rd Independence Anniversary.

"Fellow citizens, in spite of the current challenges of the covid19 pandemic among others, I, as your First Lady and Mother of the Nation encourage you to remain hopeful even more determined than ever before to unite in moving our country forward," she asserted.

Mrs. Weah also beseeched the entire citizenry to be grateful to the Almighty God for his manifold blessings which has preserved the nation amidst turbulent times over the years.

The First Lady believes that, while Liberians remain forever grateful to our international partners for restoring peace and stability in the country, citizens and residents must also be proud of their respective personal and collective roles they continue to play in maintaining the hard earned peace.

"As a country and people, we are blessed to commemorate yet another year of existence; marking Liberia's 173rd Independence Anniversary on July 26, 2020. To God be the Glory!

"We all must be grateful to our President, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah and the government of Liberia; to our local and international partners and even ourselves for collectively working to sustain the hard earned peace and stability."

She, however, cautioned everyone against letting their guards down as covid19 was not over yet, stressing the need to remain adherent to the health protocols at all times.

"Let's also keep in mind that covid19 is a very serious infection and protect ourselves, our families and communities by always washing our hands, keeping a social distance and wearing mask!,"

A release from the First Lady's Office quotes Mrs. Weah as saying that if Liberians stick together and support the government the nation will overcome the scourge of covid19 and other national challenges.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.