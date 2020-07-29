Liberia: 'Remain Hopeful, United, Determined to Build Liberia' - First Lady Clar Weah

press release

Monrovia — Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah is urging citizens to rekindle the spirit of national unity and determination in moving the country forward.

Mrs. Weah wants all Liberians put aside their differences and work together to address the current challenges confronting the nation in the interest of Liberia's growth and development.

The Liberian First Lady's plea was contained in a recorded Independence Day message to the nation as the country marked its 173rd Independence Anniversary.

"Fellow citizens, in spite of the current challenges of the covid19 pandemic among others, I, as your First Lady and Mother of the Nation encourage you to remain hopeful even more determined than ever before to unite in moving our country forward," she asserted.

Mrs. Weah also beseeched the entire citizenry to be grateful to the Almighty God for his manifold blessings which has preserved the nation amidst turbulent times over the years.

The First Lady believes that, while Liberians remain forever grateful to our international partners for restoring peace and stability in the country, citizens and residents must also be proud of their respective personal and collective roles they continue to play in maintaining the hard earned peace.

"As a country and people, we are blessed to commemorate yet another year of existence; marking Liberia's 173rd Independence Anniversary on July 26, 2020. To God be the Glory!

"We all must be grateful to our President, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah and the government of Liberia; to our local and international partners and even ourselves for collectively working to sustain the hard earned peace and stability."

She, however, cautioned everyone against letting their guards down as covid19 was not over yet, stressing the need to remain adherent to the health protocols at all times.

"Let's also keep in mind that covid19 is a very serious infection and protect ourselves, our families and communities by always washing our hands, keeping a social distance and wearing mask!,"

A release from the First Lady's Office quotes Mrs. Weah as saying that if Liberians stick together and support the government the nation will overcome the scourge of covid19 and other national challenges.